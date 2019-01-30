Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Uxin Limited – UXIN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) pursuant or traceable to Uxin’s false and/or
misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the
“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Uxin’s June 27,
2018 initial public offering (“IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for Uxin investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the Uxin class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1481.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or
misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop
providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers;
(2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide
such complementary services; (3) Uxin’s 2B business would be materially
impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements
in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and
prospects, were materially false and/or misleading. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to join the
litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1481.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law
Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm,
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005903/en/