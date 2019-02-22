Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. – WX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of persons or entities who sold WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: WX) securities between September 1, 2015 and December 10, 2015, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) or purchased securities during the Class Period and held such shares through December 10, 2015. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for WuXi investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) WuXi’s public statements misrepresented and/or omitted material information that was necessary for WuXi shareholders to make an informed decision concerning whether to vote in favor of the merger between WuXi with New WuXi Life Science Limited and WuXi Merger Limited for approximately $3.62 billion; (2) defendants had plans to spin-off and publicly list WuXi’s various subsidiaries, in a series of highly accretive transactions; and (3) as a result, WuXi’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

