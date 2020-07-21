Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action on Behalf of McDermott International, Inc. Investors to Recover Losses – MDR, MDRIQ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) (OTC: MDRIQ) between September 20, 2019 and January 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for McDermott investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the McDermott class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1901.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants violated the federal securities laws by failing to disclose that they knowingly and/or recklessly made, and caused McDermott to make, materially false and misleading statements, and/or omit material facts regarding the sale of Lummus Technology, an asset of McDermott. These statements were made with the intent to conceal the acute liquidity crisis McDermott actually faced, to provide the Company time to prepare a prepackaged plan of reorganization with its secured lenders and other stakeholders, and to avoid a freefall Chapter 11 filing. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1901.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Arianespace to launch three satellites towards Geostationary Orbit on July 28
AQ
11:47aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PR
11:47aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
11:47aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Half yearly report on LVMH's liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
GL
11:46aCHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL : Academic Research in a Post-Pandemic World
PU
11:46aEURAZEO : Lakeland Tours LLC to Effect Financial Reorganization
PU
11:46aSOMFY : Sales for the first half of 2020
PU
11:46aSIDETRADE S A : 2020 Second Quarter Revenue
PU
11:46aWELLS FARGO MPANY : taps Williams to drive digital strategy forward
AQ
11:46aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 21 July 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5FRAPORT : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for July 13 – July 19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group