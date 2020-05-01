Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Bank Hapoalim B.M. – BKHYY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTC: BKHYY) resulting from allegations that Hapoalim may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 7, 2019, Hapoalim issued a press release announcing that the bank was increasing its provision “in relation to the exposure stemming from the investigations of the U.S. authorities, by approximately USD 246 million” for an aggregate total provision of $611 million. On this news, Hapoalim’s American depositary receipts (“ADR”) fell $1.09 per ADR over the next two trading days, or over 3%, to close at $33.16 per ADR on March 11, 2019, damaging investors.

Then, on April 30, 2020, the United States Department of Justice announced that Hapoalim “agreed to pay approximately $874.27 million” as part of its deferred prosecution agreement for criminal misconduct. On this news, Hapoalim’s ADR price fell during intraday trading.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Hapoalim shareholders. If you purchased securities of Hapoalim please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1850.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pMicromem Provides Update
NE
12:05pCREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Credit Acceptance Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
12:04pBLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:04pBRIGGS & STRATTON : MaskForce Consortium Produces Reusable Face Masks For Front Line Workers; Briggs & Stratton Corporation Leads Filtration Efforts
PR
12:03pCLEARFIELD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:03pBPM Survey of West Coast Businesses Finds Cash Flow Top Concern, Modest Faith in “V-Shaped” Pandemic Recovery
BU
12:02pCORTLAND BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FITB
GL
12:01pNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Offers Relief Measures to its Clients Affected by the Flooding in the Fort McMurray Region
AQ
12:01pSundial Announces Extension of Credit Facility Waiver Agreements
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ
4APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group