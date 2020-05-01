Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Bank Hapoalim B.M. – BKHYY

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTC: BKHYY) resulting from allegations that Hapoalim may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 7, 2019, Hapoalim issued a press release announcing that the bank was increasing its provision “in relation to the exposure stemming from the investigations of the U.S. authorities, by approximately USD 246 million” for an aggregate total provision of $611 million. On this news, Hapoalim’s American depositary receipts (“ADR”) fell $1.09 per ADR over the next two trading days, or over 3%, to close at $33.16 per ADR on March 11, 2019, damaging investors.

Then, on April 30, 2020, the United States Department of Justice announced that Hapoalim “agreed to pay approximately $874.27 million” as part of its deferred prosecution agreement for criminal misconduct. On this news, Hapoalim’s ADR price fell during intraday trading.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Hapoalim shareholders. If you purchased securities of Hapoalim please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1850.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

