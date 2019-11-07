Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Black Knight, Inc. – BKI

11/07/2019 | 08:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) resulting from allegations that Black Knight may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 6, 2019, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (“PennyMac”), announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Black Knight, “alleging that Black Knight . . . uses its market-dominating LoanSphere® MSP mortgage loan servicing system to engage in unfair business tactics that both entrap its licensees and create barriers to entry that stifle competition.”

PennyMac’s press release specified that “[t]he lawsuit alleges that Black Knight violated the federal Sherman Act, the California Cartwright Act and California’s Unfair Competition Law and engaged in unfair competition under common law” and that PennyMac “seeks, among other relief, to preliminarily and permanently enjoin Black Knight’s wrongful practices, and seeks the recovery of actual and statutory damages.”

On this news, Black Knight’s stock price fell $4.69 or over 7.5% to close at $57.65 on November 6, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Black Knight investors. If you purchased shares of Black Knight please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1715.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
