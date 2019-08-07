Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Burford Capital Limited – BRFRF

08/07/2019 | 03:28pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Burford Capital Limited (OTC: BRFRF) resulting from allegations that Burford Capital may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 7, 2019, Muddy Waters published a report which revealed that Burford Capital overstated returns on investments and has questionable financial reporting and corporate governance. The report further disclosed that Burford Capital was “actively misleading investors” and its accounting to value its litigation cases was aggressive. On this news, shares of Burford Capital plummeted during intraday trading on August 7, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Burford Capital investors. If you purchased shares of Burford Capital please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1647.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
