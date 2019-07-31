Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – CURLF

07/31/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF) resulting from allegations that Curaleaf may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 22, 2019, the FDA sent a warning letter to Curaleaf stating that several of the Company’s CBD products sold on the Company’s website were “misbranded drugs” in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

On this news, Curaleaf’s stock price fell $0.54, or over 7%, to close at $7.40 per share on July 23, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Curaleaf investors. If you purchased shares of Curaleaf please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1638.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
