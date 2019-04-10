Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Indivior PLC – INVVY

04/10/2019 | 11:14am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Indivior PLC (OTC: INVVY) resulting from allegations that Indivior may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On April 10, 2019, before the market opened, the US Justice Department charged Indivior with fraudulent marketing of its treatment for people addicted to opioids. On this news, shares of Indivior fell sharply during intraday trading.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Indivior investors. If you purchased shares of Indivior please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1546.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
