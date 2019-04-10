Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Indivior PLC – INVVY

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Indivior PLC (OTC: INVVY) resulting from allegations that Indivior may
have issued materially misleading business information to the investing
public.
On April 10, 2019, before the market opened, the US Justice Department
charged Indivior with fraudulent marketing of its treatment for people
addicted to opioids. On this news, shares of Indivior fell sharply
during intraday trading.
