Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Lendlease Corporation Limited – LLESY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lendlease Corporation Limited (OTC: LLESY) resulting from allegations that Lendlease may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 9, 2018, Lendlease announced that it required a previously unannounced provision of AU$350M due to significant underperformance in its engineering division relating to a number of projects.

On this news, Lendlease’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $3.12 per ADR, or 24%, over the next full trading day, to close at $9.48 per ADR on November 12, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Lendlease shareholders. If you purchased securities of Lendlease please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1918.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:52pTRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:52pFIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES : VA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pMOTOROLA : Announces Increase to $315 million Aggregate Purchase Price of Tender Offer for Certain of its Outstanding Debt
BU
03:50pINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pBANCO ABC BRASIL S A : CVM 358 | Formulário Consolidado
PU
03:48pDASAN ZHONE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:48pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Insperity, Inc. - NSP
GL
03:47pHARRYS MANUFACTURING : IIROC Trading Halt - HARY
AQ
03:46pTCF FINANCIAL : CF completes integration with Chemical
AQ
03:46pINTELLICHECK : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
2BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Letter
5SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group