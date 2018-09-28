Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. – MGTI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI) resulting from allegations that MGT Capital may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against a former officer of MGT Capital as well as other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies, including MGT Capital, that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.” On this news, MGT Capital’s share price fell $0.15 or over 25% to close at $0.44 per share on September 7, 2018.

