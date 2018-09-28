Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. – MGTI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI) resulting from allegations
that MGT Capital may have issued materially misleading business
information to the investing public.
On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against a former officer of MGT Capital as well
as other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the
federal securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were
participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from
2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies, including MGT
Capital, that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left
retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.” On this news, MGT
Capital’s share price fell $0.15 or over 25% to close at $0.44 per share
on September 7, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005993/en/