Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. – MGTI

09/28/2018 | 12:50am CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI) resulting from allegations that MGT Capital may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against a former officer of MGT Capital as well as other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies, including MGT Capital, that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.” On this news, MGT Capital’s share price fell $0.15 or over 25% to close at $0.44 per share on September 7, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by MGT Capital investors. If you purchased shares of MGT Capital, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-956.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
