Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Velocity Financial, Inc. – VEL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) resulting from allegations that Velocity Financial may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 17, 2020, Velocity Financial commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 7,250,000 shares of stock priced at $13.00 per share and raising approximately $94 million. Since the IPO, Velocity Financial’s stock price has declined significantly, closing as low as $2.47 per share, representing a decline of over 80% from the offering price and roughly 49% worse than the financial sector's performance.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Velocity Financial shareholders. If you purchased securities of Velocity Financial please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1867.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pPSC Software™ Has Developed a New Functionality in Our Industry Leading Real Time Inspection Management Software, ACE Inspection™, to Facilitate Remote Inspections and Audits
BU
05:51pCOURAGE UNDER FIRE : Policy Responses in Emerging Market and Developing Economies to the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
05:51pNAVIGATOR : S.A. informs on the sole item on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 25 2020
PU
05:50pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. - HALL
GL
05:47pTRI Pointe Group, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $350 Million of Senior Notes Due 2028
GL
05:47pU.S. to Block Flights by Chinese Airlines -- 4th Update
DJ
05:46pBP : evacuating offshore workers, cutting Gulf of Mexico production due to storm
RE
05:46pNAVIGATOR : informs on the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 25 2020
PU
05:46pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Knee Reconstruction Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidence of Knee Injuries to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:46pKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : CMBS Loan Performance Trend Update
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group