Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Wirecard AG – WCAGY, WRCDF

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) resulting from allegations that Wirecard
may have issued materially misleading business information to the
investing public.
On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior
executive at Wirecard was suspected of using forged contracts in
connection with several suspicious transactions. On this news, shares of
Wirecard fell sharply.
Then, on February 1, 2019, The Financial Times reported that an
external law firm commissioned by Wirecard found evidence indicating
“serious offenses of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts.” On
this news, shares of Wirecard fell nearly 20%.
