Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Wirecard AG – WCAGY, WRCDF

02/03/2019 | 11:57am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) resulting from allegations that Wirecard may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior executive at Wirecard was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions. On this news, shares of Wirecard fell sharply.

Then, on February 1, 2019, The Financial Times reported that an external law firm commissioned by Wirecard found evidence indicating “serious offenses of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts.” On this news, shares of Wirecard fell nearly 20%.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Wirecard investors. If you purchased shares of Wirecard please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1499.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
