Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen Law Firm Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG – NVS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 11:53am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) resulting from allegations that Novartis may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 6, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a statement revealing that data submitted in the Company’s biologics license application (“BLA”) for its gene therapy drug, Zolgensma, had been manipulated. Moreover, it stated that Novartis “became aware of the issue of the data manipulation that created inaccuracies in their BLA before the FDA approved the product, yet did not inform the FDA until after the product was approved.” Novartis is currently being investigated by the FDA and may be subject to further penalties.

On this news, Novartis’ share price fell $2.50 per share, or nearly 3%, to close at $88.22 on August 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered Novartis investors. If you purchased shares of Novartis please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1658.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pBIOVICA INTERNATIONAL : Report from Biovica's Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2019
AQ
12:14pKOREA LINE : China, South Korea business leaders champion free trade
AQ
12:13pApple to supply parts to independent repair shops for first time
RE
12:13pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:12pThe Quantum Computing Market Is Poised for Strong Growth with Global Revenue to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030, According to Tractica
BU
12:11pASSURANT : A Q&A with Elaine Rosen, Assurant Board Chair
PU
12:11pUGANDA : Termination of the Agreement with Tullow
PU
12:11pCISCO : Q&A with DevNet Creator Award Winner – Joel King
PU
12:11pFIGEAC AERO : Letter to the shareholders August 2019
PU
12:11pFIGEAC AERO : Publication of Figeac Aero's letter to the shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group