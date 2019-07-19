Log in
Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - OASM

07/19/2019

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) resulting from allegations that Oasmia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 9, 2019, after the market closed, Oasmia reported that it terminated its “engagement and cooperation” with former executive chairman Julian Aleksov without any further renumeration, following a tax audit that revealed missing funds connected to suspicious transactions between Oasmia and companies controlled by Mr. Aleksov and his former father in-law. Oasmia also reported the matter to the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

Following this news, shares of Oasmia fell $0.34 per share, or 13.08%, to close at $2.26 per share on July 10, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Oasmia investors. If you purchased shares of Oasmia please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1620.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


