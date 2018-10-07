Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Namaste Technologies Inc. – NXTTF

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities
of Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTC: NXTTF) from November 29, 2017 through
October 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to
recover damages for Namaste investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the Namaste class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1425.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Namaste had sold its
wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary to Namaste executives; (2) consequently,
Namaste did not sell its U.S. subsidiary in an arm’s length transaction;
and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the company’s
business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When
the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors
suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 5, 2018.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1425.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free
at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
