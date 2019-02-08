Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG – WCAGY, WRCDF

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities
of Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) from April 7, 2016 through February
1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for Wirecard investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for the period spanning
from 2015 to 2018, a senior Wirecard executive in Singapore had been
accused of forging and backdating contracts, including falsifying
accounts and money laundering; (2) an external law firm commissioned to
investigate Wirecard’s Singapore office had reportedly found evidence of
“serious offences of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts”; (3)
Wirecard had downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over
financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those
weaknesses; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Wirecard’s
business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading
and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 9, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
