Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen Law Firm Reminds Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – BPI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) from March 8, 2016 through March 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important May 10, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Bridgepoint investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Bridgepoint class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1530.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its Corporate Full Tuition Grant program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 10, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1530.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:25pNATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT : Q1 net profit jumps 15.1%, beats forecasts
AQ
07:23pAGELESS IN JAPAN : Suntory sells 'world whisky' blend as premium tipple
RE
07:23pJB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : J.B. Hunt Q1 2019 Earnings Call Replay
PU
07:23pWEST AFRICAN RESOURCES : to produce 300Koz gold in Year 1 at Sanbrado
PU
07:20pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In comScore, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
07:18pTERNIUM : Argentine Court Reverses Decision Against Ternium's Chairman
PU
07:16pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : There're Better Prospects For Nigeria's Energy Sector – Fagbami
AQ
07:16pFOX NEWS DIGITAL : Delivers Strongest Quarter in Platform's History among Page Views
BU
07:14pUPDATED 4/15/2019 : J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Grants Previously Disclosed Equity Inducement Award to Bill Wafford
AQ
07:12pRIO TINTO : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Hulu buys back AT&T's stake in $1.43 billion deal
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the First Quarter 2019
4TALOS ENERGY INC : TALOS ENERGY : Provides Additional Update On Zama Appraisal Program
5WHIE RIVE : White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.17 Million, or $1.20 Per Diluted Share, in the First Quarter o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About