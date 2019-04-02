Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen Law Firm Reminds Conduent, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – CNDT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT) from February 21, 2018 through November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important May 7, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Conduent investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Conduent class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1540.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Conduent had misled investors in representing that as of February 2018 the Company had fixed efficiency issues caused by Conduent operating on various information resource platforms; (2) Conduent admitted in November 2018 that its “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted clients and delivery performance”; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1540.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:19pWEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pCiting climate differences, Shell walks away from U.S. refining lobby
RE
05:18pBANK OF BARODA : Chennai GM Rajesh Malhotra says no reduction of branches
AQ
05:18pMANCHESTER UNITED : Paul Pogba wants to stay at Manchester United, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
AQ
05:18pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : sales slip as passenger vehicle sales in rough terrain
AQ
05:18pINFOSYS : forms joint venture with Hitachi, Pasona and Panasonic
AQ
05:18pMEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pBICSI : Welcomes Keynote Speakers for 2019 ICT Canada--Presented by BICSI
PR
05:18pHagens Berman Reminds Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings (CRBP) Investors of May 13, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
05:17pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Jio transfers control of optical fibre, tower units to RIIHL trusts
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4TESLA : TESLA : will pay $31,000 to settle U.S. EPA hazardous waste claims
5DOWDUPONT INC. : DOWDUPONT : A Different Dow Emerges in Spinoff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About