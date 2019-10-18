Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OLLI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) from June 6, 2019 through August 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 18, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ollie’s investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ollie’s class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1677.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ollie’s suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) Ollie’s lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) Ollie’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result, Ollie’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1677.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pCORVUS GOLD INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pEXRO TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Private Placement
AQ
04:46pGraniteShares Announces Change in ETF Lineup
GL
04:46pJASON INDUSTRIES : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Teleconference Details
BU
04:46pCostco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
04:45pMCCLATCHY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pL Brands Ends Down 9.9%, Sees Largest Percent Decrease in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
04:44pBCB BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:44pFINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Textron Inc. Investors of Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action – TXT
GL
04:43pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million
4RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
5SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group