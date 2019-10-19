Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds SmileDirectClub Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds those who purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with SmileDirectClub’s September 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”) of the important lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SmileDirectClub investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the SmileDirectClub class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1679.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to SmileDirectClub’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) SmileDirectClub’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) SmileDirectClub was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of SmileDirectClub’s treatment was overstated; (5) SmileDirectClub had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about SmileDirectClub’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 2, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1679.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pPremier Local Government Organization Welcomes New President and Executive Board
GL
12:16pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Investors of Important October 29th Deadline in Securities Class Action – AFSIA, AFSIB, AFSIC, AFSIM, AFSIN, AFSIP
GL
12:02pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING HEXO CORP. (NYSE : HEXO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HEXO Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
11:41aMTR : Hong Kong West Kowloon Station
PU
11:37aBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NYSE : FAF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages First American Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
11:01aRosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds SmileDirectClub Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SDC
GL
10:16aAMERICAN AIRLINES : and Miami HEAT Announce Expanded Partnership
PU
09:16aALSTOM : tram enters service in Avignon
PU
09:11aALLY FINANCIAL : Turns American Cities into Live MONOPOLY® Gameboard to Help People Grow Their Fortune
PU
08:56aCFT S P A : Group is part of the history of Cibus Tec
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November
2Brexit deal 'good news' but global growth key for BoE rates too - Carney
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : AMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx Upgrades Provisions For Losses; Profit Rises
4ALSTOM : ALSTOM : tram enters service in Avignon
5Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies at 62 -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group