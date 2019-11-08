Rosinter Restorants : 11/8/2019 Margarita Kosteeva appointed President of Rosinter Restaurants Holding

PRESS RELEASE

MARGARITA KOSTEEVA APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF ROSINTER RESTAURANTS HOLDING

Moscow, November 08, 2019: Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC, one of the major operators

in the casual dining restaurant segment in Russia (MICEX-RTS: ticker ROST) announces that at the meeting held on 7 November 2019, the Board of Rosinter Restaurants Holding has appointed Margarita Kosteeva as President of Rosinter Restaurants, effective 12 November 2019. Sergey Zaytsev, who has been President of the Holding since 2014, will remain in a role of advisor to the Chairman of the Board.

Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco, the Chairman of the Board of Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC, expressed appreciation to Sergey Zaytsev for the long-term cooperation and his efforts contributed to the development of the company: "Sergey Zaytsev has an extensive experience as manager and expert within the Russian restaurant business, who managed the company during the most difficult period of economic crises. He will continue his work in the company's Board, where he will be in charge of corporate governance and government relations," - he said.

Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco wished Margarita Kosteeva success in her new position. "The company's strategic objectives are to accelerate the development of franchising, its own delivery service, to expand its business at transportation hubs and to implement digital projects, primarily loyalty points programs," - he said.

Margarita Kosteeva graduated from the Tsiolkovsky Moscow Aviation Technology Institute with a degree in radio electronics and CAD systems engineering. She joined the company in 1994. Over many years, Margarita Kosteeva has held top positions in the Rostik Group Corporation. Since 2007, she has been heading the Rosinter's business at transportation hubs. During this time, large-scale projects have been successfully implemented at the airports of Pulkovo, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Kazan and Strigino, as well as at the railroad stations of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In 2012, the Company was granted the right to develop the McDonald's franchise network at railroad stations and airports in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The restaurants were opened and are successfully operating at Sheremetyevo, Pulkovo and Domodedovo airports.

As of today, Rosinter operates with more than 60 restaurants and cafes at transport hubs in Russia and is the leader in terms of brand representation and number of restaurants in the country.