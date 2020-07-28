Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roskill: COVID-19 disruptions in silicon metal and ferrosilicon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 06:43am EDT

London: UK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon metal and ferrosilicon are very similar with regard to production process and the geography of world output but are very different in terms of their applications. Silicon metal is used in the manufacture of aluminium alloys, silicones, semiconductors and, increasingly, in photovoltaic solar applications. In contrast, over 85% of ferrosilicon is consumed in the production of iron and steel.

Prices in most regions finally bottomed out in the second half of 2019 and before starting a renewed uptick.  In Q1 2020, the main impact on both markets was on the supply side.  The COVID-19 lockdowns in China reduced Chinese exports and hampered shipments of Chinese raw materials for furnaces.  The squeeze to supply caused prices for both silicon metal and ferrosilicon to increase during Q1 2020, peaking over March and April.

From the beginning of Q2, supply started to ease, as China came out of lockdown.  By this time, the focus of the pandemic had shifted to other regions, including Europe and North America, where widespread lockdowns caused a sudden collapse in activity across a wide variety of industrial sectors. Though demand in China is expected to increase in 2020 for both silicon metal and ferrosilicon, this will likely be outweighed in both markets by lower consumption outside China. 

In addition, falling prices have re-ignited pressure to tighten anti-dumping protections, especially in the US, where a new case against silicon metal imports has been launched.  Prices for both silicon metal and ferrosilicon are strongly related to production costs, and the deflationary impacts of COVID-19 on production costs US$ exchange rates have been key factors pushing prices downwards. 

Zoe Cripps
Roskill Information Services Ltd
+44 (0)20 8417 0087
marketing@roskill.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aHOTEL CHOCOLAT : Why do you crave chocolate?
PU
07:06aMCDONALD : Summary ToggleQ2 2020 Financial Results Infographic
PU
07:06aNATIONAL ELECTRONICS : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting to be held on 28 august 2020
PU
07:06aBEIJING JINGKELONG : Resignation of executive director and change of the general manager
PU
07:06aINDEPENDENT BANK : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:06aSAFARICOM : Unveils Sh20 a Day Loan for 4G Device
AQ
07:06aSERVICE & QUALITY : NCC Begins Implementation of Revised Telecoms Service Level Agreements
AQ
07:06aSol-Gel Technologies Partnered Generic Product Expected to Launch in the Second Quarter of 2021
GL
07:06aMyriad Announces the Launch of a New Radiographic Progression Prognostic Tool, Adding to Clinical Value of Vectra®
GL
07:06aLINDE : to Build Hydrogen Train Refueling Station in Germany
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
3ASMALLWORLD AG : ASMALLWORLD AG: Statement on the sanction decision of the SIX Exchange Regulation
4GOLD : Gold drops off record high, dollar gets respite
5FOXTONS GROUP PLC : FOXTONS : Half-year Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group