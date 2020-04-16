Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roskill: Tantalum industry to be shaped by supply over next decade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:40am EDT

London, UK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian recovery on the horizon

Initially, Australian tantalum concentrates supply (as a by-product of lithium mining) had been expected to rise sharply in 2019 with new operations coming on-stream and ramping up extraction rates. Australia had already begun to take market share from traditional African producers through 2018 while, at the same time, global prices began to fall with from their mid-2018 high of US$101/lb.

From early 2019, however, the lithium market weakened as a result of major cuts to Chinese electric vehicle (EV) incentives, and concomitant tantalum output tumbled from producers such as Talison Lithium, Pilbara Minerals, and Alita Resources. At the same time, price trends reversed, with recovery from their low of US$53/lb in August 2019 on reduced by-product output from Australia.

While Australian supply is likely to remain subdued through the first half of 2020, new announcements from the Chinese government in March, to extend subsidies for the country’s EV sector until 2022, are likely to stimulate a return to strengthening lithium demand and revitalise the Australian tantalum sector.

 

Australia’s gain could mean Africa losses

Elsewhere in the world, some production made a temporary return in H2 2019, filling the gap left by the scale-back in Australian material. This trend is expected to reverse once larger amounts of Australian concentrates once again enter the market.

Africa accounted for an estimated 47% of primary tantalum supply in 2019, dominated by artisanal production in the Great Lakes region of Central Africa (mainly DRC, Rwanda, and Burundi). Artisanal producers have the ability to adapt quickly to changes in the market. African production increased after 2012, following a resurgence in confidence from customers outside China as initiatives such as the US Dodd-Frank Act helped to reduce fears of conflict mining. Despite this, the lower cost and perceived sustainability of Australian material has proved very attractive, at the expense of African production.

Brazil remains a major producer of tantalum via the operations of AMG (Mibra) and Mineração Taboca (Ptinga), alongside some additional artisanal operations. Both major producers have undergone expansions in recent years.

 

Strong demand growth underpinned by rising electrification and high performance

Strong growth in demand for tantalum will be underpinned by increasing rates of electrification in our homes and, more importantly, in the automotive sector, which will drive growth in the major end use, capacitors, as well as for tantalum chemicals and sputtering targets. Fifth generation (5G) networks will also put greater requirements on the electronics of smartphones, offering shorter response times and higher download speeds.

Meanwhile, the superalloy industry is poised for a troubling 2020 with a downturn in production of LEAP-1B engines for Boeing’s grounded 737 Max aircraft. The spread of COVID-19 is also expected to have a negative effect on aeroengine production while, in the longer term, the switch away from fossil fuels could harm the sector, especially demand for superalloys in industrial gas turbines (IGTs).

Tantalum will continue to be used in niche, high-performance applications, limited from more widespread use by its cost, but vital in the sectors in which it is used with little fear of substitution.

 

Prices stable for now

Supply-side disruptions have traditionally had the biggest impact on concentrate price trends in recent years, including the introduction of the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010, the fire at AMG’s Brazilian Mibra operation in 2017, and more recently, swings in Australian by-product supply.

After rising in early 2020, concentrate prices have now stabilised, reaching US$62/lb by mid-March.

While recovery in Australian supply is expected to once again put a downward pressure on prices, real prices could be more positive, with growth depending on supply disruption from COVID-19, increasing demand, and a reluctance of new producers to flood the market having learnt from previous lessons.

 

Roskill’s Tantalum: Outlook to 2029 report was published in March 2019 and details trends in tantalum production, consumption, trade and prices, as well as profiling the major industry players.

Jack Bedder
Roskill Information Services Ltd
+44 (0)20 8417 0087
jack@roskill.com

Zoe Cripps
Roskill Information Services Ltd
+44 (0)20 8417 0087
marketing@roskill.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:03pPAT : Investigates anti-SARS-CoV-2 Properties of Its Molecules
BU
12:03pAgTech Scientific will produce non-hemp based food products at its 1,900,000 square foot greenhouse to aid the country during the COVID-19 supply chain crisis
GL
12:03pNFL Alumni Association and American Addiction Centers Team Up to Give Former Players Access to Addiction Treatment Amid COVID-19
GL
12:03p3M : Continues Fight Against COVID-19 With Aid for Relief and Recovery Efforts
BU
12:02pAnalysis of COVID-19-Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market 2019-2023 | Enhanced Data Protection to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:02p#FirstRespondersFirst and IHG® Hotels & Resorts Partner to House Frontline COVID-19 Teams Nationwide
BU
12:02pAMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:01pVranken-Pommery Monopole - Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
AQ
12:01pPreorder SpendEdge's Construction Management Procurement Market Intelligence Report to Know About the Procurement Best Practice to Address the Supply Chain Disruptions in This Market
BU
12:01pFUZE : Named A Leader in the 2020 Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group