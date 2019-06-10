Log in
Roskill: recruitment of experienced battery technology and supply chain analyst further expands Shanghai office

06/10/2019 | 11:20am EDT

London, UK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eileen joins from Sunwoda Electronic, a Shenzhen-based Li-ion battery manufacturer for portable, energy storage and EV applications. Eileen was previously responsible for Sunwoda’s supply chain management and market analysis with a focus on cobalt, lithium and cathode materials. After graduating from Nanchang Hangkong University in material forming and control engineering, she gained her masters from Shenzhen University in inorganic functional materials with a thesis on improving lithium cobaltite cathode performance for all-solid-state thin film batteries.

Zoe Cripps
Roskill Information Services Ltd
+44 (0)20 8417 0087
marketing@roskill.com

Richard Pell
Roskill Information Services Ltd
+44 (0)20 8417 0087
richard@roskill.com

