Ross Brewer Joins AttackIQ as a Strategic Advisor Focused on EMEA

Seasoned Veteran of Sales and Marketing Joins AttackIQ to Support Global Company Growth

AttackIQⓇ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, today announced the addition of Ross Brewer as strategic advisor of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Bringing over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity to his new role, Brewer will focus on strengthening AttackIQ’s customer base in EMEA through strategic sales, marketing and other key growth initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005190/en/

Ross Brewer, Strategic Advisor Focused on EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve made several strategic additions to our team in recent months as demand for our platform grows, and Ross is no exception,” said Carl Wright, chief commercial officer of AttackIQ. “We’ve been able to attract incredibly experienced, skilled cybersecurity professionals like Ross because in his career, he has witnessed over and over again companies struggling to effectively deploy security controls and ensure cyber readiness. Ross believes strongly in our vision and mission of making the world a safer place to compute. We only accomplish this mission by extending continuous security validation to organizations of all sizes, around the globe. Ross will be an incredible asset to AttackIQ as we work to make that vision a reality.”

Brewer previously served as the vice president and managing director of EMEA for LogRhythm, a position he held for 12 years, and vice president and managing director of EMEA for LogLogic. He has also held multiple senior executive leadership positions in the Europe and South-Pacific region, including roles at Symantec, NetIQ and PentaSafe, which was acquired by NetIQ. In his time with LogRhythm, Brewer helped grow the company globally from around 25 employees to over 600, with more than 100 in EMEA alone. He also oversaw the opening of the majority of their international offices.

“I’ve made it my goal to help organizations think differently about how they utilize IT assets and resources to combat today’s rapidly evolving cyberthreats,” said Brewer. “Organizations must take an informed, unified approach to maturing their security operations with the right people, processes, technologies and partnerships, and AttackIQ empowers companies to do exactly that. I look forward to helping customers leverage this platform and the MITRE ATT&CK framework to ensure cyber readiness from an adversarial perspective.”

Brewer is a New Zealand native and has been living in England since 1999. He is a highly respected expert in the cybersecurity industry, regularly appearing in top-tier national and trade press including the BBC, The Times, The Telegraph and The Register. Ross is asked regularly to provide live television news commentary on major incidents and catastrophic information and operational technology failures.

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of breach and attack simulation, built the industry’s first platform that enables red and blue teams to test and measure the effectiveness of their security controls and staff. With an open platform, AttackIQ supports the MITRE ATT&CK framework, a curated knowledge base and model for cyber adversary behavior used for planning security improvements and verifying defenses work as expected. AttackIQ’s platform is trusted by leading companies around the world. For more information visit http://www.attackiq.com/. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005190/en/