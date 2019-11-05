Log in
Ross says U.S. eager to make progress on trade with India

11/05/2019 | 12:36am EST
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives to a meeting with Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes (not pictured) at the Ministry of Economy building in Brasilia

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday that he was eager to make further progress on trade talks with India and wanted to hear Indian proposals that could lead to the restoration of some trade preferences.

The two countries have been locked in a trade dispute.

"We are eager to make further progress with India on that topic," Ross said during a call with reporters during a visit to Thailand for regional meetings.

In June, the United States ended its preferential trade treatment for India, removing it from the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, but Ross said he was waiting for a proposal from Indian officials to address that.

"We're eager to hear it. And hopefully things can be dealt with. There's nothing irreversible about the GSP decision," he said.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

