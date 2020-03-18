Log in
Rossi Residencial : 4Q19 Results

03/18/2020 | 06:08pm EDT

São Paulo, March 18, 2020 - Rossi Residencial S.A. (B3: RSID3), announces today its results for the fourth quarter and the year of 2019.

To access the complete release, please, click here.

Conference Call - March 19th, 2020

in Portuguese (simultaneous translation)
at 09:00 a.m (NY - Eastern Time) / 10:00 a.m (Brasília Time)
Dial in access: (+1 646) 843-6054 Conference ID: Rossi
 Replay (available until 03/26/20)
Dial in access: +55 11 2188-0400
Replay ID: Rossi

Webcast: click here

Disclaimer

Rossi Residencial SA published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 22:07:00 UTC
