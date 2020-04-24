Log in
Rossi Residencial : Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting - Apr 29, 2020 - Synthetic Voting Map*

04/24/2020 | 06:58pm EDT

ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A.

NIRE 35.300.108.078 - CVM 16306

CNPJ/MF n.º 61.065.751/0001-80

(Companhia Aberta)

ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA

A SER REALIZADA EM 29 DE ABRIL DE 2020

MAPA SINTÉTICO ENVIADO PELO ESCRITURADOR

Item

Matéria

Quantidade de votos

Aprovar

Rejeitar

Abster-se

Total

Deliberar sobre a alteração do Estatuto social da Companhia, conforme

1

proposta de nova minuta (Anexo VI da Proposta da Administração à

-

346.162

-

346.162

disposição dos acionistas).

São Paulo, 24 de abril de 2020.

Fernando Miziara de Mattos Cunha

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

Disclaimer

Rossi Residencial SA published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 22:57:20 UTC
