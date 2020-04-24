Rossi Residencial : Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting - Apr 29, 2020 - Synthetic Voting Map*

ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A.
NIRE 35.300.108.078 - CVM 16306
CNPJ/MF n.º 61.065.751/0001-80
(Companhia Aberta)
ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA
A SER REALIZADA EM 29 DE ABRIL DE 2020
MAPA SINTÉTICO ENVIADO PELO ESCRITURADOR
|
Item
|
Matéria
|
|
Quantidade de votos
|
|
Aprovar
|
Rejeitar
|
Abster-se
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deliberar sobre a alteração do Estatuto social da Companhia, conforme
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
proposta de nova minuta (Anexo VI da Proposta da Administração à
|
-
|
346.162
|
-
|
346.162
|
|
disposição dos acionistas).
|
|
|
|
São Paulo, 24 de abril de 2020.
Fernando Miziara de Mattos Cunha
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
Disclaimer
Rossi Residencial SA published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 22:57:20 UTC