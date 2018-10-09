Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rostekh GK : Rostec to prolong life of engine components for MC-21 six-fold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

Moscow, October 9, 2018
Press release

United Engine Corporation (UEC) and the All-Russian Institute of Light Alloys (VILS), both forming part of Rostec, will prolong the life of the PD-14 engine by using a new heat-resistant granulated alloy.

The new alloy has been used for making high pressure compressor discs and a turbine for the PD-14 engine created for the first Russian short and medium-haul MC-21 aircraft. According to current estimates, its implementation, along with other innovative technical solutions, will increase the life of these components of domestic engines for civil aviation from 5 to 30 thousand flight cycles.

'PD-14 is the result of the broad cooperation work of our enterprises. The innovative solutions applied in it, including new alloys, allowed to create a truly modern, powerful and highly resourced aviation engine. The first flight of the prototype MC-21 with PD-14 is scheduled for the second quarter of 2019. Deliveries of PD-14 for MC-21 will begin in 2021', said Anatoliy Serdyukov, Industrial Director of Rostec's Aviation Cluster.

In 2019 the All-Russian Institute of Light Alloys (VILS) will conduct additional research in the interests of UEC, which will allow more extensive use of this technology for engines of civil aircraft. The research includes development of new alloys and products for a new generation of PD-35 engines based on these alloys.

Rostec is a Russian State Corporation established in 2007 with the purpose of facilitating the development, manufacture and export of high-tech industrial products for both civil and military purposes. It incorporates over 700 entities that currently form 11 holdings operating in the military-industrial complex and 4 holdings active in civilian industries, as well as over 80 directly supervised organizations. Rostec's portfolio includes such well-known brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Kalashnikov Concern, Russian Helicopters, VSMPO-AVISMA, Uralvagonzavod, and others. Rostec companies are located in 60 regions of the Russian Federation and supply products to the markets of over 100 countries. In 2017, Rostec's consolidated revenue reached RUR 1.589 trillion, its consolidated net profit was RUR 121 billion, and EBITDA was RUR 305 billion. According to Rostec's Development Strategy, the mission of the Corporation is to ensure Russia's technological advantage on highly competitive international markets. One of Rostec's key goals is to implement a new technological way of living and to promote the digitalization of Russia's economy.

JSC United Engine Corporation (part of Rostec) is an integrated structure specializing in the development, serial production and maintenance of engines for military and civil aviation, space programs and the navy, as well as oil and gas and energy industries. UEC's priorities include implementation of comprehensive programs for the development of enterprises in the industry, introducing new technologies that meet international standards.

Disclaimer

Rostekh GK published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 14:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10pTrump repeats threat of more tariffs if China retaliates on trade
RE
05:08pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Assateague Island Wild Horse Update
PU
05:08pComcast's $40 billion Sky takeover becomes unconditional
RE
05:06pWharton professor Amir Yaron chosen as Bank of Israel governor
RE
05:03pCLIMATE CHANGE : Council adopts conclusions
PU
05:02pU.S. inflation expectations stable over three years -NY Fed survey
RE
05:01pChile's Codelco plans to raise $1 billion in 2019
RE
04:58pPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : The Hungarian government is one of the most stable in Europe
PU
04:58pSPEAKING NOTES : Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Baleka Mbete – Mid-Year Briefing of Diplomats, Stakeholders and the Media on Key International Engagements (Inter-Parliamentary Union, BRICS Parliamentary Forum)
PU
04:53pBain Capital Specialty Finance files for IPO, to list on NYSE
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5COMMERZBANK : Wirecard spells out vision for further growth to investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.