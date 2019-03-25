Rotary Club's ‘3H Medical Outreach Program' receives RM50,000 sponsorship from Fusionex

Fusionex contributed RM50,000 to the 3H Health Awareness Campaign organized by the Rotary Club of Kuala Lumpur (RCKL) DiRaja. The program aims to create awareness regarding the ‘3Hs’ or ‘three highs’, namely high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar.

The campaign was launched at the Lembah Pantai Library Complex and was officiated by the Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil. Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh was a VIP guest and participated in the cheque presentation ceremony during the event.

Fusionex is a main partner for the program which aims to educate the public via a Mobile Medical Outreach van manned by medical professionals. The van will be visiting schools, colleges, malls and community centers across the country to conduct health checks for the public.

The event saw close to 400 members of the public receiving free health checkups including Body Mass Index, blood pressure, blood sugar and total cholesterol tests. The health tests were conducted by voluntary nurses and the program is slated to run for two years.

YB Dzulkefly said, “The Ministry is extremely proud of the initiative taken by the Rotary Club, as this is in line with the Ministry’s Strategic Plan for Non-Communicable Diseases, to enhance cooperation with the private sector and NGOs to improve the health of the citizens.”

RCKL DiRaja President Datuk Seri Nelson Kwok said, “The Mobile Medical Outreach will be made available to the public at schools, colleges, shopping malls, and community centers. The Club will be offering free screening for members of the public and is looking forward to screening 10,000 Malaysians. We thank our corporate sponsors like Fusionex, Gintell, Subway and Celcom for their generous support towards this good cause.”

Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh said, “We are pleased to play a part in this noble medical program that the Rotary Club has initiated. We trust that such initiatives will have a profound and catalytic impact to the people. At Fusionex, we encourage a healthy lifestyle and we strongly believe that prevention is better than cure. The ‘3 Highs’ program does precisely this – the program creates awareness, encourages people to check on their health statuses regularly; and hopefully prevents or at least minimizes unwanted diseases. I urge the public to make full use of this facility offered by the Rotary Club in getting free checkups as well as learning how they and their loved ones can live better, healthier lives.”

