Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rotavators 2018-2022: World Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.11% - The Rise in End-User Inclination Towards Pre-Used & Rental Rotavators is Hindering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 11:41am CEST

The "Global Rotavator Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rotavator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing focus on agricultural mechanization. Government authorities across various countries are focusing on offering support for agricultural mechanization. The growing focus on agricultural mechanization is expected to drive the use of various farm implements including rotavators during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing need for nutrient protection in agriculture fields. Rotavators are highly used in soil preparation for seeding and implantation operation. The growing need for proper nutrient protection in the agriculture fields is expected to fuel the growth of the global rotavator market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rise in end-user inclination toward pre-used and rental rotavators. Many farmers prefer investing in pre-used equipment, owing to the lack of sufficient funds to invest in new equipment, in turn, hampering the market's growth.

Key Vendors

  • AGCO
  • CNH Industrial
  • Deere & Company
  • Kubota
  • Maschio Gaspardo
  • Wecan Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Market Segmentation by Blade Type

9. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zpwglf/rotavators?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pREFLECT SCIENTIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:20pDGSE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:20pAMANASU ENVIRONMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:20pCOOL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:20pTRANSOCEAN LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pEXP WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:20pINBIT CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:20pMARATHON PATENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:20pGALAXY GAMING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:20pROSEHILL RESOURCES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
3TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : Advantage Lithium Release Study on Cauchari JV ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.