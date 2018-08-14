Rotavators 2018-2022: World Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.11% - The Rise in End-User Inclination Towards Pre-Used & Rental Rotavators is Hindering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Rotavator Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global rotavator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.11%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing focus on
agricultural mechanization. Government authorities across various
countries are focusing on offering support for agricultural
mechanization. The growing focus on agricultural mechanization is
expected to drive the use of various farm implements including
rotavators during the forecast period.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
growing need for nutrient protection in agriculture fields. Rotavators
are highly used in soil preparation for seeding and implantation
operation. The growing need for proper nutrient protection in the
agriculture fields is expected to fuel the growth of the global
rotavator market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the rise in end-user inclination toward
pre-used and rental rotavators. Many farmers prefer investing in
pre-used equipment, owing to the lack of sufficient funds to invest in
new equipment, in turn, hampering the market's growth.
Key Vendors
-
AGCO
-
CNH Industrial
-
Deere & Company
-
Kubota
-
Maschio Gaspardo
-
Wecan Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Product
8. Market Segmentation by Blade Type
9. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zpwglf/rotavators?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005291/en/