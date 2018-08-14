Rotavators 2018-2022: World Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.11% - The Rise in End-User Inclination Towards Pre-Used & Rental Rotavators is Hindering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Rotavator Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rotavator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing focus on agricultural mechanization. Government authorities across various countries are focusing on offering support for agricultural mechanization. The growing focus on agricultural mechanization is expected to drive the use of various farm implements including rotavators during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing need for nutrient protection in agriculture fields. Rotavators are highly used in soil preparation for seeding and implantation operation. The growing need for proper nutrient protection in the agriculture fields is expected to fuel the growth of the global rotavator market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rise in end-user inclination toward pre-used and rental rotavators. Many farmers prefer investing in pre-used equipment, owing to the lack of sufficient funds to invest in new equipment, in turn, hampering the market's growth.

Key Vendors

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Kubota

Maschio Gaspardo

Wecan Global



Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Market Segmentation by Blade Type

9. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zpwglf/rotavators?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005291/en/