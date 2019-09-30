Rothman Index System Goes Live at WakeMed for Predictive Analytics to Identify Patient Decline and Improve Health Outcomes

To improve patient outcomes and further its mission of improving the health and well-being of the community, Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed Health & Hospitals has implemented the Rothman Index (RI) predictive analytics software for use across the 941-bed health system. The Rothman Index system went live last week at WakeMed Cary Hospital with a streamlined 47-day implementation process. With one million patient visits each year, WakeMed is the largest provider of care in Wake County and home to three full-service, acute care hospitals as well as a dedicated Heart Center, Children’s Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital and other specialty facilities and physician practices.

The Rothman Index, developed by PeraHealth, is the only proven algorithm that automatically derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in electronic health records to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any care setting.​ Because the data feeding the Rothman Index reflects the real-time status of multiple body systems, it captures changes in patient condition – often hours or days earlier than existing vitals-based algorithms.

WakeMed’s collaboration with PeraHealth aligns with the health system’s continued efforts to accelerate innovation and provide patients with the right level of care, at the right time, in the right place. At WakeMed, the Rothman Index is an additional resource for providers to better capture predictive insights across all patient populations and to identify slight but significant changes that could be predictors for serious decline, preventing patient deterioration before it occurs.

The first WakeMed site to implement the Rothman Index is WakeMed Cary Hospital, a 178-bed hospital and Level III Trauma Center located in one of Wake County’s fastest growing areas. WakeMed plans to integrate the software throughout the health system later this year.

“Our adoption of this technology demonstrates WakeMed’s commitment to continuing to be an industry leader when it comes to using innovative, proven methods to improve patient care and patient safety,” adds Thomas Gough, WakeMed senior vice president and administrator. “Predictive analytics and artificial intelligence in the health care setting is gaining momentum, and WakeMed Cary Hospital is proud to be among the first in the region using this tool to enhance the exceptional quality of care we deliver every day."

The Rothman Index clinical implementation team works with the hospital’s clinical and information technology staff to map and validate Rothman Index elements and integrate with the EHR and clinical workflow. For clinical users, the Rothman Index requires no additional steps or clinical documentation.

“We are excited to see a seamless integration of the Rothman Index at WakeMed and to play a role in helping clinicians detect patient deterioration and improve patient care,” says PeraHealth CEO Greg White. “WakeMed’s clinical and information technology teams are top-notch partners with us.”

About WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed is a nationally recognized, private, not-for-profit health system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. The largest health system in Wake County, WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding, compassionate, patient- and family-centered care to all. The 941-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, all delivering health and wellness care and innovated services that bring added value to the communities we serve. WakeMed is a leader in heart and vascular care, women’s and children’s services, emergency medicine and trauma care, physical rehabilitation, orthopaedics and neurosciences. Specialty facilities include the WakeMed Heart Center, a dedicated Children’s Hospital and Children’s Emergency Department, Women’s Pavilion and Birthplace, Women’s Hospital at WakeMed North, WakeMed Rehabilitation Hospital and Wake County’s only Level I Trauma Center. WakeMed’s team of more than 9,100 employees, 1,500 volunteers, 1,300 affiliated physicians and 525 employed physicians and providers represent the best minds and the biggest hearts to ensure the finest quality in health care and community health. For more information, visit www.wakemed.org.

About PeraHealth

PeraHealth is a SaaS software company that uses the Rothman Index to transform the clinical and financial efficiency of healthcare. The Rothman Index is the only algorithm that derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in the electronic medical record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any care setting. It is the only algorithm proven to reduce mortality in practice. Other results include reducing length of stay and readmissions. Our customers are leading hospitals and clinicians who need to identify patients at risk of rapid decline, make decisions about transfer and discharge, predict the risk of severe infection, and improve the overall efficiency and quality of care. For more information, visit PeraHealth.com and @RothmanIndex.

