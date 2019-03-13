RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation Implements CLARIFIRE®

Clarifire, a leader in workflow automation, announces that RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation has implemented CLARIFIRE® as its loss mitigation workflow automation platform. CLARIFIRE is an intuitive workflow software that standardizes and simplifies complex business processes. By leveraging system flexibility and automation, RoundPoint increased efficiency of its loss mitigation processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005113/en/

“Initially we selected CLARIFIRE’S solution for our loss mitigation department. The customization and flexibility the tool offers will allow us to utilize it in multiple departments and were key factors in making our decision to partner with the company,” said Brad Johnson, COO of RoundPoint. “We’re excited to work with a like-minded company that shares a focus on technology and provides a modern approach to workflow automation.”

Looking for additional bottom-line impact and strategic capabilities, RoundPoint started this business transformation by automating its loss mitigation activities. CLARIFIRE not only provides loss mitigation workflows coupled with a robust workout underwriting calculator, it also offers a proven workflow platform that seamlessly integrates across systems that yields a more efficient process and improved customer experience.

“RoundPoint’s modern vision of a more automated, and flexible loss mitigation process, aligns perfectly with our disruptive industry technology, CLARIFIRE. We’re thrilled that our software will play a key part in helping automate their loss mitigation process and offer opportunity to automate other workflows within RoundPoint. RoundPoint’s forward-thinking approach is akin to ours and will continue to set them ahead of the competition,” said Jane Mason, CEO of Clarifire.

RoundPoint implemented the CLARIFIRE platform in January and is already reaping the benefits of a streamlined workflow and measurable operational efficiency gains. Now that RoundPoint has implemented loss mitigation automation, RoundPoint will begin expanding the use of CLARIFIRE’s platform to propel their customers’ experience to new heights during the loss mitigation process. RoundPoint has positioned itself to concentrate on competitive strategy versus being overcome by industry challenges.

About RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation:

Founded in 2007, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation is a leading, national co-issue servicer, loan subservicer, and residential mortgage lender. As one of the nation’s largest non-bank mortgage servicers, it currently services nearly $90 billion worth of mortgage assets and is authorized to service loans in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is headquartered in Charlotte with an office in Dallas. Lenders and investors can learn more about RoundPoint's services by visiting www.roundpointexchange.com. Borrowers may visit RoundPoint's consumer website at www.rpmservicing.com or www.rpmservicing.com. NMLS #18188. Equal Housing Lender.

About Clarifire:

Clarifire is a privately held, women-owned corporation that offers the CLARIFIRE business process automation software through their SaaS model, to the financial services industry. Started by a process-focused entrepreneur, Clarifire, the company, is a group of workflow experts that created the CLARIFIRE workflow solution to make a difference for businesses. The company has over a decade of experience in both process proficiency and software delivery. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and WBENC certified corporation, Clarifire guides organizations through the chaos and into organizational efficiency. Learn more about Clarifire soluitons at www.eclarifire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005113/en/