RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation Implements CLARIFIRE®

Clarifire, a leader in workflow automation, announces that RoundPoint
Mortgage Servicing Corporation has implemented CLARIFIRE® as its loss
mitigation workflow automation platform. CLARIFIRE
is an intuitive workflow software that standardizes and simplifies
complex business processes. By leveraging system flexibility and
automation, RoundPoint increased efficiency of its loss mitigation
processes.
“Initially we selected CLARIFIRE’S
solution for our loss mitigation department. The customization and
flexibility the tool offers will allow us to utilize it in multiple
departments and were key factors in making our decision to partner with
the company,” said Brad Johnson, COO of RoundPoint. “We’re excited to
work with a like-minded company that shares a focus on technology and
provides a modern approach to workflow automation.”
Looking for additional bottom-line impact and strategic capabilities,
RoundPoint started this business transformation by automating its loss
mitigation activities. CLARIFIRE not only provides loss mitigation
workflows coupled with a robust workout underwriting calculator, it also
offers a proven workflow platform that seamlessly integrates across
systems that yields a more efficient process and improved customer
experience.
“RoundPoint’s modern vision of a more automated, and flexible loss
mitigation process, aligns perfectly with our disruptive industry
technology, CLARIFIRE. We’re thrilled that our software will play a key
part in helping automate
their loss mitigation process and offer opportunity to automate
other workflows within RoundPoint. RoundPoint’s forward-thinking
approach is akin to ours and will continue to set them ahead of the
competition,” said Jane Mason, CEO of Clarifire.
RoundPoint implemented the CLARIFIRE platform in January and is already
reaping the benefits of a streamlined workflow and measurable
operational efficiency gains. Now that RoundPoint has implemented loss
mitigation automation, RoundPoint will begin expanding the use of
CLARIFIRE’s platform to propel their customers’ experience to new
heights during the loss mitigation process. RoundPoint has positioned
itself to concentrate on competitive strategy versus being overcome by
industry challenges.
About RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation:
Founded in 2007, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation is a leading,
national co-issue servicer, loan subservicer, and residential mortgage
lender. As one of the nation’s largest non-bank mortgage servicers, it
currently services nearly $90 billion worth of mortgage assets and is
authorized to service loans in all 50 states, the District of Columbia
and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is headquartered in Charlotte
with an office in Dallas. Lenders and investors can learn more about
RoundPoint's services by visiting www.roundpointexchange.com.
Borrowers may visit RoundPoint's consumer website at www.rpmservicing.com
NMLS #18188. Equal Housing Lender.
About Clarifire:
Clarifire is a privately held, women-owned corporation that offers the
CLARIFIRE business process automation software through their SaaS model,
to the financial services industry. Started by a process-focused
entrepreneur, Clarifire, the company, is a group of workflow experts
that created the CLARIFIRE workflow solution to make a difference for
businesses. The company has over a decade of experience in both process
proficiency and software delivery. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner
and WBENC certified corporation, Clarifire guides organizations through
the chaos and into organizational efficiency. Learn more about Clarifire
soluitons at www.eclarifire.com.
