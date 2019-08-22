Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RoundTower : Caps Off Historic Year at VMworld

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

RoundTower, a VMware Premier Solution Provider, plans to celebrate winning VMware Global and Americas Partner Innovation Awards as well as their clients’ achievements and growth through technology with a big presence at VMworld. The annual conference is one of the industry’s top digital infrastructure events held August 25-29th in San Francisco.

RoundTower has consistently contributed a large presence at VMworld, sending engineers for training and to attend sessions, account managers to host and network with customers, and executives to strategize with VMware leadership and contribute valuable partner thought leadership. Every year RoundTower hosts clients for 1x1 briefings that are customized to their business needs and focus on how to drive more value out of their VMware investments or help create roadmaps for the future. They also invite clients, VMware leadership, and ecosystems partners to an exclusive reception, this year held at Hawthorn, in appreciation for their partnership and business success.

At this year’s VMworld, Eduardo Molina, RoundTower’s EUC Practice Leader, will be featured speaking about Migrating Your Workspace ONE Deployment to the Cloud. This session explores VMware Workspace ONE cloud architecture and how to take your deployment to the cloud. Attendees will learn from actual RoundTower client success stories how migrating Workspace ONE platform to the cloud drives efficiencies, including lower support costs, less maintenance overhead, less patching, and quicker time to value. Molina speaks on Tues, August 27th at 4pm. On Monday, August 26th from 3:30-4pm RoundTower’s Paul Cradduck, a senior Cloud and DevOps Architect, will be discussing VMware on AWS at the AWS Expo Booth, while account executive Lindy Collier will be participating in a panel discussion during VM Underground Opening Acts on Sunday, August 25th at 2pm.

The past year has been a memorable one for the RoundTower/ VMware partnership with RoundTower garnering several awards and earning various prominent certifications from VMware including…

An Introduction to RoundTower

RoundTower Technologies is a solution provider that delivers innovative solutions and services in the areas of data center infrastructure, converged platforms, cloud automation and orchestration, DevOps, data analytics, and cyber security. RoundTower is enabling its customers to drive positive business outcomes by becoming more agile, efficient, and secure through the use of technology.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pOVERSTOCK COM : CEO resigns after 'Deep State' comments roil stock
AQ
03:40pSERENT CAPITAL : Invests in Davisware, a Leading Field Services ERP Software Company
BU
03:39pOPTRUST : Appoints Peter Lindley as CEO
PR
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 22
DJ
03:33pNEWS CORP DEVELOPING 'KNEWZ.COM' SERVICE TO TAKE ON GOOGLE NEWS : Wsj
RE
03:33pBANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pINTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pIn the Midst of Hardware Hacking Wave, ERI Offers to Help New Yorkers Breathe Easier
BU
03:31pUS Farms Paying the Cost of Retaliatory Tariffs
PR
03:31pKB HOME : Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
4Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
5Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group