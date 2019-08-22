RoundTower : Caps Off Historic Year at VMworld

RoundTower, a VMware Premier Solution Provider, plans to celebrate winning VMware Global and Americas Partner Innovation Awards as well as their clients’ achievements and growth through technology with a big presence at VMworld. The annual conference is one of the industry’s top digital infrastructure events held August 25-29th in San Francisco.

RoundTower has consistently contributed a large presence at VMworld, sending engineers for training and to attend sessions, account managers to host and network with customers, and executives to strategize with VMware leadership and contribute valuable partner thought leadership. Every year RoundTower hosts clients for 1x1 briefings that are customized to their business needs and focus on how to drive more value out of their VMware investments or help create roadmaps for the future. They also invite clients, VMware leadership, and ecosystems partners to an exclusive reception, this year held at Hawthorn, in appreciation for their partnership and business success.

At this year’s VMworld, Eduardo Molina, RoundTower’s EUC Practice Leader, will be featured speaking about Migrating Your Workspace ONE Deployment to the Cloud. This session explores VMware Workspace ONE cloud architecture and how to take your deployment to the cloud. Attendees will learn from actual RoundTower client success stories how migrating Workspace ONE platform to the cloud drives efficiencies, including lower support costs, less maintenance overhead, less patching, and quicker time to value. Molina speaks on Tues, August 27th at 4pm. On Monday, August 26th from 3:30-4pm RoundTower’s Paul Cradduck, a senior Cloud and DevOps Architect, will be discussing VMware on AWS at the AWS Expo Booth, while account executive Lindy Collier will be participating in a panel discussion during VM Underground Opening Acts on Sunday, August 25th at 2pm.

The past year has been a memorable one for the RoundTower/ VMware partnership with RoundTower garnering several awards and earning various prominent certifications from VMware including…

An Introduction to RoundTower

RoundTower Technologies is a solution provider that delivers innovative solutions and services in the areas of data center infrastructure, converged platforms, cloud automation and orchestration, DevOps, data analytics, and cyber security. RoundTower is enabling its customers to drive positive business outcomes by becoming more agile, efficient, and secure through the use of technology.

