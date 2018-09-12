RoundhouseOne :’s 4Daptive Platform Awarded Third Patent

RoundhouseOne
is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark
Office (USPTO) has continued to acknowledge our innovations with the
issuance of a third patent in the field of spatial intelligence.
Invention number 9,996,807 is for “Multidimensional digital platform for
building integration and analysis”. This patent recognizes the continued
development of analytic and recommendation capabilities for analyzing
business intelligence applied to physical assets, environmental factors,
and cultural dimensions.
RoundhouseOne has incorporated these advances into its 4Daptive data
management and analytics platform. The 4Daptive platform is used by
RoundhouseOne analysts, partners, and clients across healthcare,
education, commercial industries, and government to understand and
quantify the relationships between physical assets, environmental
conditions and resources, and human and cultural factors. The findings
from these analyses are applied to optimize decisions about space needs,
planning, and assignment, as well as environmental conditions and
resource allocation.
RoundhouseOne’s partners have recognized the value derived from the
unique capabilities of the 4Daptive platform and the patented
breakthroughs that it incorporates. Mark Miller, Founder and CEO, MKThink
explains that “4Daptive is an integral tool to support innovative
insights to improve the basis for the design and operations of the built
environment.”
About RoundhouseOne
RoundhouseOne
is a technology driven spatial analytics firm that uses data to help
organizations make better decisions about their spaces to reduce capital
expenditure, improve employee and customer wellness and satisfaction,
and reduce resource consumption.
