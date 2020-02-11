Rounds, Manchin Lead Colleagues in Letter to International Trade Commission Urging Proper Enforcement of Trade Laws

02.11.20

WASHINGTON-U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) today led 23 of their Senate colleagues in a letter to International Trade Commission (ITC) Chairman David Johanson urging action against illegal Chinese trade practices that have unfairly harmed the American kitchen cabinet industry. It has been estimated that the American cabinet industry has suffered as much as $4 billion in harm as a result of China's unfair trading practices.

'American manufacturers of kitchen cabinets, which collectively employ more than 250,000 Americans, have been suffering the impact of illegal Chinese dumping on American markets,' wrote the senators in their letter. 'When foreign countries are allowed to take these actions, workers and their families right here at home are harmed. Data from the International Trade Commission's preliminary investigation into Chinese cabinet dumping found that the domestic cabinet industry pays an hourly wage of $17.20. Workers who hold these jobs are able to make meaningful contributions to communities large and small across our country. The loss of a kitchen cabinet manufacturer has an outsized impact in small-town America, which is already struggling with a weakened farm economy.'

'At Showplace Cabinetry, an employee-owned company, we are greatly concerned about the threat posed by Chinese imports flooding the American kitchen cabinet market,' remarked Bill Allen, President at Showplace Cabinetry in Harrisburg, SD. 'We applaud Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) for his support as we fight to level the playing field for the American kitchen cabinet industry and protect more than 250,000 American jobs.'

In addition to Rounds and Manchin, the letter was signed by U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Angus King (I-Maine), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Full text of the letter:

The Honorable David S. Johanson

Chairman, International Trade Commission

500 E Street, SW

Washington, DC 20436

Dear Chairman Johanson,

We write in regards to the challenges facing the kitchen cabinet industry in the United States. American manufacturers of kitchen cabinets, which collectively employ more than 250,000 Americans, have been suffering the impact of illegal Chinese dumping on American markets.

Some estimates have found that the American cabinet industry has suffered as much as $4 billion in harm as a result of China's unfair trade practices. Furthermore, the dumping margins of some of these products have exceeded 200 percent.

When foreign countries are allowed to take these actions, workers and their families right here at home are harmed. Data from the International Trade Commission's preliminary investigation into Chinese cabinet dumping found that the domestic cabinet industry pays an hourly wage of $17.20. Workers who hold these jobs are able to make meaningful contributions to communities large and small across our country. The loss of a kitchen cabinet manufacturer has an outsized impact in small-town America, which is already struggling with a weakened farm economy.

Without action, Chinese cabinet imports - which are up more than 75 percent since 2015 - are bound to continue increasing. The Commission's unanimous agreement at the affirmative preliminary injury vote this past April underscores the gravity of the situation.

We appreciate the Commission's work on this issue and encourage the Commission to fairly enforce our trade laws.

