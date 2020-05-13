Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rounds, Tester and Colleagues Fight to Reinstate Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 07:35pm EDT
05.13.20

WASHINGTON -U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) today introduced a resolution to support country of origin labeling (COOL) for beef products in the United States in an effort to provide critical support to American cattle producers hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution, cosponsored by U.S. Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Thune (R-S.D.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), urges the U.S. to enter into necessary trade negotiations to allow the United States to re-implement MCOOL in a manner that is compliant with World Trade Organization regulations. Re-implementing MCOOL would bring back laws and regulations repealed in 2015 that required retailers to inform customers what country beef commodities originated in, providing more transparency to American shoppers and giving American producers a competitive edge.

'Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) for beef fits within our discussions on how to improve food security, transparency for consumers and supply chain issues, all of which have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening both producers and consumers,' said Rounds. 'This is not only misleading to consumers when they purchase meat at the grocery store, it puts our producers at a competitive disadvantage when marketing their products. This legislation is the broadest and strongest bipartisan support we've seen for MCOOL since it was eliminated in 2015, and it begins the critical and necessary discussion on food security in America. This is a win-win for producers and consumers. MCOOL proponents - including those who represent consumers and cattle producers - who are sincerely interested in moving the ball forward on MCOOL should get behind our legislation and help force the issue. Our goal should be to gain support and include it in must-pass COVID-19 legislation, both of which will encourage the president's action.'

'It's no secret that Montana ranchers raise the finest beef in the world, but American consumers have no way of knowing if the steak they're getting at the supermarket comes from Absarokee or Australia,' said Tester. 'It's clear that Americans want to buy American-made products if they have the option, and country of origin labeling gives Montana producers the upper hand by showing that their cattle was raised within our borders, not halfway around the world.'

COOL regulations are currently in effect for several products, including chicken; lamb; goat; farm-raised and wild caught fish and shellfish; and most nuts. But in 2015, Congress repealed the law requiring the labels for beef, reducing the competitive advantage for American-made beef products. That decision has been blamed for tumbling prices and forcing American producers to compete with foreign meat.

###

Disclaimer

Mike Rounds published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 23:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:45pSONORO METALS : Withdraws Cerro Caliche Project Development Report
AQ
08:40pCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Jan-Apr New-Contract Value Rose 1.0%
DJ
08:35pNEWCREST MINING : announces expiration and results of Any and All Tender Offer
PU
08:32pJG SUMMIT : 1Q Net Profit Fell 19%
DJ
08:31pNORANDA INCOME FUND : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
08:31pWILDBRAIN : Reports Results for Q3 2020 and Announces $25 Million Financing for Growth Initiatives
PR
08:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Risks of Physical Injuries in Labor-intensive Industries and High Demand from Firefighting Industry in its Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis
BU
08:28pXP INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors that only 7 Days Remain to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XP Inc.
GL
08:26pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond  Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BBBY
GL
08:20pCALTEX AUSTRALIA : 2020 AGM Addresses and Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : employee files class action lawsuit over unpaid days off po..
3RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
4HANG SENG : Asian stocks set to slide on U.S. Fed fears, interest rate stance
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group