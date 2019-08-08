Roust Group and Viña Concha y Toro: 21 years of cooperation

Roust Group, the largest spirits producer and distributor in Central and Eastern Europe, and Viña Concha y Toro, the largest wine producer in Latin America, mark the 21st anniversary of mutually beneficial cooperation announcing sales boom of Concha y Toro wines in core European markets - Russia and Poland.

'We at Concha y Toro are enthusiastic about our long-term fruitful cooperation with Roust that has brought our portfolio to leading positions in the focus markets of Russia and Poland. During all these years Roust has proven to be a strong reliable partner, and we're planning to expand business with Roust in the near future', comments Cristian Lopez, Corporate Export Director at Viña Concha y Toro.

Roust Inc., Roust Group's distribution force in Russia, has developed Concha y Toro portfolio since 2013, driving it to the 1st place among imported Chilean brand wines (according to Customs data 2018) and making producer's key brands - Casillero del Diablo, Frontera, Sunrise and Marques de Casa Concha - TOP 25 most recognizable wines in Russia (according to Wine Intelligence 2018).

As of 2018, Roust Group has increased Concha y Toro portfolio sales by 68%, doubling the volume of the flagship Casillero del Diablo brand versus last year. Moreover, Roust Inc. has managed to build a strong distribution platform for Concha y Toro key brands in Modern Trade, bringing the portfolio to the leading position in the Chilean wines category.

In 2019, Roust Inc. will continue to actively expand Concha y Toro brands in Russia through promotional activities in Modern Trade, new listings and launch of new products in line with the latest consumption trends on the Russian market.

'Viña Concha y Toro is a unique company that offers a wide range of quality wines in various price segments. We are proud to be offering its portfolio to millions of consumers in such key markets as Russia and Poland', comments Ivan Alferov, Agency Brands Commercial Director at Roust Russia.

'Following the figures of 2018, our sales forecast for 2019 is 160K 9l cases in Russia. Our long-term goal by 2021 is to double the current business with Roust Inc., expanding the sales of Concha y Toro Chilean wines and the strategic Argentinian brand Trivento. In addition, we will focus on raising Casillero del Diablo awareness, enhancing presence in Modern Trade and achieving a leading position among imported wines in Traditional Trade and Regions', comments Rafael Martinez, Regional Export Director at Viña Concha y Toro.

CEDC International, Roust Group's distribution arm in Poland, has dramatically raised Concha y Toro brand awareness since 1998, driving sales volumes to over 100K 9l cases. Concha y Toro wines hold the leading position among imported Chilean wines on the competitive Polish market, with flagship Casillero del Diablo being #1 super premium wine and Frontera #3 premium wine.

'In the first 6 months of 2019, we see steady growth of Concha y Toro strategic brands, including the legendary Casillero del Diablo, Frontera, Don Melchor and Marques de Casa Concha at the level of +5,4% compared to the same period in 2018. Our outlook for 2019 is to deliver a solid 15-20% increase versus last year, in particular, by boosting the position of Casillero del Diablo and leveraging novelties behind Frontera', shares positive news Arkadiusz Citków, Commercial Director Imports at CEDC International.

About Roust Group (www.roust.com)

Roust Group is the largest integrated spirits producer and distributor in Central and Eastern Europe and the second-largest vodka producer by volume in the world, with over 35 mln 9l cases sold annually in more than 85 markets. Roust owns production facilities and distribution centres across Poland, Hungary, Russia and Italy. Roust's extensive portfolio includes flagship vodka brands Russian Standard, Żubrówka, Soplica, Green Mark and Talka, as well as the first Italian sparkling wine Gancia. Roust Group's Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors is Roustam Tariko.

About Viña Concha y Toro (https://conchaytoro.com)

Viña Concha y Toro was founded in 1883 and currently owns around 11,500 hectares of vineyards in Chile, Argentina and the United States. Its wine portfolio includes the emblematic brands Casillero del Diablo, Frontera and Marques de Casa Concha, Argentinian wines Trivento. Viña Concha y Toro is the 5th largest wine company in the world in commercialized volume and second in surface of planted vines. The company has maintained its leadership, faithful to its vocation as a producer of excellent wines that have conquered international palates. Today Viña Concha y Toro wines are present in more than 140 countries, with a portfolio of highly recognized multi-origin premium brands.