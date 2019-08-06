Roust : Top awards at the International Wine & Spirit Competition

Russian Standard Vodka and Żubrówka were both awarded top medals at this year's International Wine & Spirit Competition 2019.

This adds even more accolades to Roust's growing list of prolific award wins for its vodka portfolio across internationally renowned industry competitions - a testament to the premium quality of its brands.

At this year's International Wine & Spirit Competition, premium brands Żubrówka Bison Grass and Żubrówka Biała took home the highest accolade of Gold with a score of 95 points each in the tasting assessment. Russian Standard Vodka Original took home Silver with a score of 93 points and Russian Standard Platinum took home Bronze for their well-focused finish and refreshing crisp aftertaste.

A much-coveted award win for Żubrówka Bison Grass Vodka and Żubrówka Biała and strong wins for Russian Standard Vodka Original and Russian Standard Platinum is an incredible achievement which reflects Roust's dedication to creating premium high-quality spirits brands.

The annual IWSC is now in its 50th year and was created by wine chemist Anton Massel in 1969. The aim of the IWSC is to award excellence in international wines and spirits worldwide, encouraging recognition for quality products. The IWSC sets the international benchmark for quality and is considered the 'Oscars' of the wine and spirits industry.

Russian Standard Vodka is the 2nd largest vodka brand in the UK and had a hugely successful activation at Blue Dot Festival this summer with their Mule Market which encouraged festival goers to experience the superior taste of Russian Standard Vodka by personalising their favourite cocktails with exciting new flavour combinations under the guidance of expert mixologists.

The undisputed number one selling vodka in Poland, Żubrówka is now the 3rd biggest global vodka brand in the world (IMPACT, 2019). This summer, Żubrówka transported festival goers to the Białowieża Forest at Standon Calling with a multi-sensory brand activation designed to educate and immerse consumers in its authentic Polish heritage. The one-of-a-kind experience will also feature at Lost Village in August; encouraging consumers to engage with Żubrówka's brand's story and discover it's unique flavour with a series of delicious cocktails.

Rebecca Heathcote, Head of International Marketing said: 'Award wins across the Roust portfolio are a testament to both Russian Standard Vodka and Żubrówka's renowned quality and superior taste, we're delighted to see both brands score so highly at the IWSC. Żubrówka Biała has only recently joined the UK market and we're thrilled with its recent award wins.'