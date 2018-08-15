Route91Strong, Founded to Aid Survivors of Gun Violence, Announces Benefit Concert in Los Angeles on October 1, 2018

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Route91Strong Nonprofit Benefit Concert to support survivors of gun violence will be taking place on October 1, 2018, at the historic Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. This epic night to remember will include extraordinary live musical acts, celebrities, guest speakers, red carpet, auction, and survivor stories from Pulse Nightclub, Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, and more. All proceeds from the event will go directly to survivors of gun violence through the Route91Strong Nonprofit. The organizers of the event chose October 1st as the date for this event on the one-year anniversary of the largest mass shooting in US history – which left 58 people dead, 489+ shot or trampled, and over 22,000 impacted with a host of physical, emotional, and financial struggles – to bring awareness about the aftermath of gun violence.

Route91Strong is a 501c3 Tax-Exempt Non-Profit Public Benefit Corporation founded by Vegas shooting survivors Lisa Fine and Brian Claypool along with other gun violence survivors and trusted experts. These survivors have come together to advocate for the families involved in senseless and horrific acts of gun violence.

The mission in founding Route91Strong is to create a non-partisan, and non-political, support group to help other survivors of gun violence tragedies come together for “Support, Hope, Strength, Change, and Love.” Gun violence has lasting effects on those who experience this kind of tragedy, such as physical injuries and a sometimes long and challenging recovery process, trouble assimilating, and difficulty maintaining a ‘normal’ home and work life after such a traumatic incident. Many of Route91Strong’s applicants suffer with debilitating PTSD, sleepless nights, and nightmares; some are unable to work, unable to leave their homes, and unable to pay their bills; and some are losing their jobs, losing their homes, and tragically on suicide watch.

The foundation will use funds from benefit events like this, as well as from private donations, corporate sponsors, monthly giving programs, merchant partnerships, and other fundraising tools, to create a place of support through financial assistance and hope that these individuals need for their ongoing care. Recently, in the news, MGM Resorts has sued the victims of the Las Vegas shooting in a preemptive strike to redirect blame and release the corporation of any liability. With survivors feeling re-victimized by MGM’s actions, this benefit concert event is more important than ever to provide support to these, and other, gun violence victims who need this assistance. The overall goal is to raise funds for those who desperately need time to get their lives back on track. The Route91Strong team is determined to catch these precious souls before they fall or give up hope.

Tickets are now available for sale on the Route91Strong website: https://Route91Strong.org and https://Route91StrongConcert.org. Performances by Elvis Monroe (who were among the survivors and heroes of the Route 91 Harvest Festival), Honey County, Wildee (from The Voice), Holiday State, Wade Graves, and Angel Colon (Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor) are among the acts anticipated to be scheduled,and other star attractions are soon to be announced. Any musicians/bands who wish to participate and/or lend support can contact tad@mosaicpublicrelations.com. Any talent and media pass requests (and inquiries) should be directed to Jennifer Salinas at: jenn@mosaicpublicrelations.com.

About the Route91Strong Founders:

Lisa Fine

Lisa Fine is a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival mass shooting on October 1, 2017. She and survivor, Brian Claypool, were in the same row, 11 seats away from each other and ended up on the same CNN interview with Chris Cuomo the next day. They instantly connected and formed a friendship upon the same belief that they needed to make the world a better place after the tragedy they experienced alongside 22,000 country music fans from all over the world. Together they founded Route91Strong Nonprofit with a group of survivors and trusted experts. Their team’s mission is to offer hope, provide financial assistance, raise awareness, and gather resources to support victims, survivors, and loved ones impacted by gun violence.

Lisa has been featured on Good Morning America, 20/20, Nightline, CNN, MSNBC, HLN, MSNBC, Time Magazine, Nancy Grace Show, Fox News, CBS News, and local and national radio and television outlets sharing her experience the night of October 1st. That night has changed Lisa forever and she has become an unstoppable force in producing something beautiful and positive out of something horrific, alongside the Route91Strong Board of Directors and entire organization.

Brian Claypool

Brian Claypool is a survivor of the Route 91 mass shooting in Las Vegas. Brian, a single father, thought that night he would never see his little girl again. Overwhelmed by the luck of actually surviving what he was certain in that moment would kill him, Brian knew he needed to help those who were not that fortunate, and help their families. Two days after the tragic shooting, Lisa and Brian formed Route91Strong. They, along with other Board Members, have formed a collective purpose to raise money for victims of gun violence and to promote healing, unity, love, and change during these dark moments. Long-term, Brian and the Board Members wish to carry on the legacy of Route 91 by providing financial resources and emotional support to victims of gun violence.

Brian is a nationally regarded trial attorney and owner of the Claypool Law Firm based in Pasadena, California. He also provides national TV and radio commentary on legal and social issues, frequently appearing on FOX News, CNN International, CNN, and HLN, and has been featured on numerous National and Local TV and radio programs about the mass shooting in Las Vegas and gun violence in our country.

