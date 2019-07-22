Rover Announces Bill Kong as Chief Marketing Officer

Kong to manage marketing and growth operations for Rover

Rover.com, the world’s largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers, recently hired Bill Kong as Chief Marketing Officer. Kong, a long-time growth marketing executive, will lead all of the company’s US marketing, including performance media and brand, across Rover’s multiple lines of business.

“Bill embodies Rover’s values and brings a wealth of experience from across the technology and e-commerce sectors to the team at a pivotal moment. We are thrilled to have him leading Rover’s US branding and marketing efforts,” said Brent Turner, Chief Operating Officer of Rover. “As Rover continues to evolve and expand service offerings, we are confident that Bill’s innovative thinking and executive leadership experience will be a valuable asset to the team.”

Kong joins Rover with more than 20 years of experience in product management and performance and brand marketing, with a strong emphasis on direct-to-consumer business.

“Disrupting an industry carries with it a responsibility to be continuously innovative and creative,” said Kong. “I’m thrilled to join at such an exciting moment in time, especially given the platform’s recent launch of cat-specific services and dog grooming. I can’t wait to work closely with the team to further the brand and build on the services available to pet parents worldwide.”

Most recently, Kong served as Chief Growth Officer at Vital Choice Wild Seafood and Organic, a leading direct-to-consumer brand of wild seafood, marine supplements and organic fare. He previously worked as the Executive Vice President of Product Marketing and Performance Marketing Services at CommerceHub Inc., and prior to that was Chief Digital Marketing Officer for Sears.com and Kmart.com. He received his Master of Business Administration and Master of Engineering Management degrees from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Kong serves on the board of the University of California-Berkeley Alumni Council.

