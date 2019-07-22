Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rover Announces Bill Kong as Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Kong to manage marketing and growth operations for Rover

Rover.com, the world’s largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers, recently hired Bill Kong as Chief Marketing Officer. Kong, a long-time growth marketing executive, will lead all of the company’s US marketing, including performance media and brand, across Rover’s multiple lines of business.

“Bill embodies Rover’s values and brings a wealth of experience from across the technology and e-commerce sectors to the team at a pivotal moment. We are thrilled to have him leading Rover’s US branding and marketing efforts,” said Brent Turner, Chief Operating Officer of Rover. “As Rover continues to evolve and expand service offerings, we are confident that Bill’s innovative thinking and executive leadership experience will be a valuable asset to the team.”

Kong joins Rover with more than 20 years of experience in product management and performance and brand marketing, with a strong emphasis on direct-to-consumer business.

“Disrupting an industry carries with it a responsibility to be continuously innovative and creative,” said Kong. “I’m thrilled to join at such an exciting moment in time, especially given the platform’s recent launch of cat-specific services and dog grooming. I can’t wait to work closely with the team to further the brand and build on the services available to pet parents worldwide.”

Most recently, Kong served as Chief Growth Officer at Vital Choice Wild Seafood and Organic, a leading direct-to-consumer brand of wild seafood, marine supplements and organic fare. He previously worked as the Executive Vice President of Product Marketing and Performance Marketing Services at CommerceHub Inc., and prior to that was Chief Digital Marketing Officer for Sears.com and Kmart.com. He received his Master of Business Administration and Master of Engineering Management degrees from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Kong serves on the board of the University of California-Berkeley Alumni Council.

About Rover.com

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover.com® is the world’s largest and most trusted network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers. Rover connects dog and cat owners with pet care whenever they need it. Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting, dog walking, in-home boarding, drop-in visits and doggy day care.

As The Dog People™, Rover makes it easier for people to have pet love in their lives through the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, vet consultations, and GPS walk tracking. And by sharing expertise on TheDogPeople.com—one of the world’s top pet blogs—Rover provides tips and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bond between people and their pets. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pBOEING : Fitch cuts outlook for Boeing on 737 MAX issues
RE
03:17pPARK AEROSPACE CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:16pAPURE : Take the Insight Developing pH Balancing Underwear
BU
03:15pOil outlook sours as sanctions, global tensions fail to bring out bulls
RE
03:15pDUNKIN BRANDS : ' brands announces appointment of stephanie lilak as chief human resources officer
PU
03:15pACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 -
PU
03:15pACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
03:15pAVON PRODUCTS : Russia launches school of bloggers to support army of Representatives in becoming beauty influencers
PU
03:15pACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining
PU
03:15pOil outlook sours as sanctions, global tensions fail to bring out bulls
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
3Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has signed an agreement with GBH to sell its subsidiary..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group