Rover Continues to Disrupt Traditional Pet Care, Launches Professional In-Home Grooming Services

New grooming service prioritizing pet wellness and owner convenience is now available in Seattle and Austin

Rover.com®, the world’s largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers, today officially added the ability to book professional in-home pet grooming services, making it easier for pet parents to find convenient, compassionate grooming services online. The product launch follows the success of a nine-month pilot period incorporating feedback from owners and groomers, during which pet parents scheduled more than 2,000 individual groomings. Customers are now able to book grooming through Rover in Seattle, WA, and Austin, TX, with additional markets launching later this year.

“At Rover, identifying new ways to address the needs of modern pet parents is a key priority,” said Alison Rutty, Rover’s director of new business lines. “When talking to our customers, a common theme we heard was that the professional grooming options on the market today are not only inconvenient, but can also be really stressful for their pets. As a result, many pets aren’t groomed as often as they should be. By reversing the traditional model, we’ve made grooming simple for pet parents and comfortable for pets.”

Nearly half of dog owners use professional grooming services on a routine basis, which is essential to maintaining a healthy coat, skin and nails. The salon environment—an unfamiliar place filled with unknown dogs—can be very stressful for pets, who often exhibit signs of anxiety during their appointments. For pet parents, traditional grooming options can be inconvenient, as many lack online scheduling and still require customers to make their appointments over the phone. Salons also require the pet be dropped off and picked up several hours later, which is difficult with a busy schedule.

The ability to book professional in-home pet grooming services through Rover provides a simple solution. Instead of pet parents bringing their dog to the groomer, the groomer comes to them—a unique service that can be booked instantly on Rover’s website or app. All of Rover’s grooming options include a bath, brushout, ear cleaning, nail trimming and gland expression. The actual grooming service takes place inside the owner’s home and ranges in price based on breed and weight. All groomers come equipped with a pop-up salon; they set up where the owner prefers and clean up completely when finished. Dogs receive personalized, one-on-one attention from groomers that owners can trust, in an environment where they feel safe.

To participate in the program, all groomers must have professional experience and pass a Rover grooming safety evaluation and background check. Like dog walkers and sitters on the Rover platform, groomers value their ability to build their own client base and have access to 24/7 support. The ability to provide one-on-one care for pets, flexibility in scheduling and a balanced payment structure are also significant selling points for groomers.

“I used to groom 6-7 dogs each day in my salon, and now I’m doing 3 dogs and making the same amount of money,” said Jordi Montes, a Seattle-based groomer on Rover.

“We think that the world sorely needs a high-quality, hassle-free grooming offering in the market today,” said Aaron Easterly, CEO of Rover. “By eliminating the hassle of traditional grooming options, we are making it easier for people to be amazing pet parents.”

With the launch of this new service offering, Rover enters the $2.5 billion grooming industry, and provides one more reason for pets —and the people who love them— to choose Rover. To learn more about grooming on Rover, visit rover.com/grooming. To schedule a service in your city, visit Seattle or Austin grooming.

About Rover.com

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover.com® is the world’s largest and most trusted network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers. Rover connects dog and cat owners with pet care whenever they need it. Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting, dog walking, in-home boarding, drop-in visits and doggy day care.

As The Dog People™, Rover makes it easier for people to have pet love in their lives through the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, vet consultations, and GPS walk tracking. And by sharing expertise on TheDogPeople.com—one of the world’s top pet blogs—Rover provides tips and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bond between people and their pets. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com.

