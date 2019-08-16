Rovio Entertainment Oyj : The Angry Birds come to Peacekeeper Elite

16th August 2019 - Starting today, the Angry Birds will feature in Peacekeeper Elite.All players gathering for their next match will be able to explore an Angry Birds themed starting island, and even take a few shots at the birds' nemeses, the piggies,perched atop destructible level elements mirroring the classic Angry Birds slingshot games. Additionally, players will have a chance to customize their Peacekeeper Elite characters with a number of Angry Birds branded items including backpacks, helmets, and parachutes emblazoned with classic Angry Birds characters like Red, Terence, and the piggies. The Angry Birds items will be available in the in-game shop for a limited time.

'Angry Birds enjoys a strong brand awareness in China, but as marketers we're constantly considering ways to make our avian friends visible to new audiences,' says Ville Heijari, Rovio CMO. 'The release of this awesome Peacekeeper Elite promotion gives existing fans of the Angry Birds a fun way to interact with the brand,while introducing the characters to players who may be unfamiliar with them. With the premiere of The Angry Birds Movie 2 landing on the same day, it's a huge boost for our marketing efforts and shows the continued impact of the brand ten years since the release of the original game.'

'We're delighted to feature Angry Birds in Peacekeeper Elite. As such a vibrant and fun brand, we believe our players -- whether they've played an Angry Birds game before or not -- will enjoy this promotion.' says Chen Jerry, Tencent's Vice President and the President of Lightspeed and Quantum Studios Group.

Players can find the Angry Birds items for a limited time in the Peacekeeper Elite in-game shop starting today.