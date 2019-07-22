Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha : Announces National Retail Availability of Cans

Plant-infused, functional kombucha now available in infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging with partners across 32 states, including 175 Walmart stores

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, a Colorado-based beverage company producing botanically-infused, function-forward kombucha, today announced retail availability of its new, aluminum can designs. Customers throughout national markets will begin to see popular flavors like Alpine Lavender, Living Ginger, and Strawberry Tonic and new favorites like decaffeinated Lion’s Root on store shelves as early as July 2019, with a goal for the entire lineup of being 100% glass-free by September. Ten Central Market locations in Texas were the first to receive the shipment of cans.

This new can design reflects Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha’s commitment to environmentalism while increasing portability to match the "on-the-go" lifestyle of the company’s consumer base.

“We believe functional health extends to the environment we live in as well as ourselves,” said Jamba Dunn, CEO and Founder of Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha. “In an effort to increase our presence and offerings while being mindful of environmental concerns, we’ve shifted to clean supply chains and more sustainable packaging. Cans are lighter to ship, require less energy to recycle, and keep our products fresher longer for the consumer to enjoy.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, aluminum cans have a recycling rate of 67% compared to 26.4% for glass bottles. The BPA-free cans provide a light-free environment, which increases product integrity, adds to shelf-life and allows for 24 hours of refrigeration-free shipping.

The new cans also feature fresh designs that highlight the function-forward benefits of Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha’s low-sugar blends including clarity, immunity, calm, resilience, digestion, balance, and refresh.

“Function before flavor has always been at the root of our brewing philosophy,” said Michelle Dziuban, Marketing Manager for Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha. “It was time our packaging reflected these performance-enhancing benefits in a bolder way.”

The national launch of the new can design comes alongside a distribution expansion to 175 Walmart stores across seven states.

ABOUT ROWDY MERMAID KOMBUCHA

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha combs the planet in search of inspired and unusual ingredients, building our flavors around the healthful benefits of fresh herbs, roots and flowers. We pay homage to kombucha tradition by crafting ours with creativity and passion. This is an art form, and we paint a picture with zesty ginger, punchy pepperberry and balance the composition with smooth, earthy chaga. We are proudly based in Boulder, Colorado. Products are currently available throughout the Central and Western United States at nearly 1,000 retail stores, including partners Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, King Soopers and Walmart. For more information on where to buy our kombucha, please visit us at rowdymermaid.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

