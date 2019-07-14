Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roxi Music plans for new product launches as it steps closer to IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 07:21pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - ROXi Music, the makers of the home-based music streaming device ROXi, said it had chosen investment bank Arden Partners as it prepares for an initial public offering in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The offering is aimed at the alternative investment market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.

ROXi Music originally planned an IPO in 2018 after completing a $14 million (11.14 million pounds) funding round. Television ads for the ROXi device helped bolster the company's fourth-quarter sales in 2018 in Britain with sales coming in at more than $1 million.

The ROXi device gives streamers unlimited access to a catalogue of more than 35 million songs. It comes with a box that hooks up to televisions and a microphone-installed remote.

ROXi's streaming service costs $52 per year, compared with Apple Music's $99. Users can tack on extra features like a sing-along games, music trivia and ambient sounds for relaxing.

The company is working with manufacturers to bring its technology to more smart televisions with its ROXi Smart TV edition. The product is set to launch after ROXi music goes public, a company spokesperson said.

Roxi said it had hired Hays Macintyre to head up audits and lawyers at Fladgate to manage the offering as it goes up against industry heavyweights Spotify Technology and Apple Inc.

ROXi Music's post-IPO plans include ramping up its marketing efforts in Britain and the United States.

Spotify's grip on music streaming is not expected to loosen, however ROXi wants to target audiences more focused on sharing music experiences.

CEO Rob Lewis said going public will help ROXi Music expand internationally and secure Britain's spot "in the next stage of the digital music revolution.”

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Arriana and McLymore
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.77% 203.3 Delayed Quote.28.88%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 0.55% 152.3 Delayed Quote.34.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:22pPRIME DAY HEADPHONES, SPEAKER & SOUNDBAR DEALS FOR 2019 : Top Bose, Sonos, Beats, AirPods & Anker Savings Identified by Saver Trends
BU
08:16p23ANDME, ANCESTRYDNA & BABY PRIME DAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Best DNA Test & Baby Products Deals Chosen by Saver Trends
BU
08:15pGAMING PC & GAMES CONSOLE PRIME DAY 2019 DEALS : Top Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PS4 Savings Identified by Retail Egg
BU
08:10pRUMBLEON : Tips and Considerations Before You Buy a Motorcycle
PU
08:09pSouth Korea imports no Iranian crude for June - customs
RE
08:09pBEST PRIME DAY TV DEALS OF 2019 : Amazon's Top 4K, Fire TV, Samsung QLED, LG OLED, Sony & NVIDIA Shield TV Deals Ranked by Deal Tomato
BU
08:07pPRIME DAY FURNITURE DEALS (2019) : The Best Mattress, Bed & Home Furniture Deals on Amazon Shared by Deal Stripe
BU
08:05pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW i Andretti Motorsport finishes first Formula E season with superb result – first podium for Sims.
PU
08:00pPRIME DAY FITBIT, GARMIN & APPLE WATCH DEALS : Top Wearables Deals on Amazon for 2019 Compared by Retail Fuse
BU
07:57pTHE BEST DYSON & ROOMBA VACUUM CLEANER PRIME DAY 2019 DEALS ON AMAZON : Top Vacuum & Robot Vacuum Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming Prime Minister - The Times
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
3FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
4PGS SOFTWARE : Why Visuals Matter
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About