Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roy Jacobs & Associates Announces Filing of Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Pluralsight, Inc. (PS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roy Jacobs & Associates announces that a class action lawsuit has been brought on behalf of shareholders who purchased the securities of Pluralsight, Inc. (“PS” or the “Company”) (“PS”) during the period August 2, 2018  through July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The action seeks to seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws.

Pluralsight completed a secondary public offering (“SPO”) on March 6, 2019, whereby it sold 15.6 million shares at a price of $29.25 per share, for gross proceeds of over $450 million.  Any stockholder who purchased shares on that date may have special rights of recovery.  In addition, person who have owned shares from before March 6, 2019 to the present may have rights to seek damages for the corporation.  If you fall into one of these categories, the attorneys below can explain your rights free of charge.

Pluralsight is a provider of cloud-based and video training courses for employees such as software developers, IT administrators, and creative professionals.  Pluralsight completed a secondary public offering (“SPO”) on March 6, 2019, whereby it sold 15.6 million shares at a price of $29.25 per share, for gross proceeds of over $450 million.  The SPO served as a massive cash-out for Pluralsight insiders, as all the proceeds went to insiders and related parties; and none of the money went to the Company. developments or initiatives.

On July 31, 2019, after the close of the markets, Pluralsight announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, disclosing that its billings growth rate had sharply deteriorated.  The Company blamed its declining growth in billings on sales execution challenges and other issues with its salesforce.  Pluralsight also disclosed that its Chief Revenue Officer was resigning.  In response to these disclosures, Pluralsight’s share price plummeted.  The stock price fell $12.13 per share in a single day – a nearly 40% drop – to close at $18.56 per share on August 1, 2019. 

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired or who have held the securities of PS during the Class Period should contact the Firm at your earliest opportunity.

If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Roy L. Jacobs Esq. at 888-609-0503 or via e-mail at rjacobs@jacobsclasslaw.com

Contact:
Roy L. Jacobs, Esq.
ROY JACOBS & ASSOCIATES
1-888-609-0503 (toll-free)
rjacobs@jacobsclasslaw.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pACRO BIOMEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:23pMED VACATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:23pEmbattled Bank Stocks Lose Billions
DJ
02:22pSENECA FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:22pMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility
PU
02:22pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : ProPetro Holding Corp. – PUMP- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims on Behalf of PUMP Investors
GL
02:21pAMERINAC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:20pAT&T : Invests More Than $250 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in Baltimore Area
PR
02:20pFORD MOTOR : extends warranties on 560,000 Focus, Fiesta models
RE
02:20pTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Extension of bridge financing agreement
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil tumbles 5% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group