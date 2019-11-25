Roy Reynolds and Garry Gordon Promoted Within Great American's Property & Casualty Group

Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Roy Reynolds to Divisional President and Garry Gordon to Divisional Senior Vice President within its Property & Casualty Group, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Liability Division.

Reynolds joined Great American in December 2015 as Senior Vice President. He has more than 18 years of underwriting experience and previously practiced law specializing in M&A and tax law. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and a J.D. from Georgetown University.

Gordon joined Great American in December 2015 as Vice President. He has more than 13 years of underwriting experience and previously practiced law specializing in M&A and transactional regulatory compliance. Gordon is a member of the bar in New York and New Jersey. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Columbia University and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a J.D. from St. John's University School of Law.

About Great American’s Mergers & Acquisitions Liability Division

The Mergers & Acquisitions Liability Division underwrites primary and excess Representations & Warranties, Tax Indemnity and Tax Credit insurance. Its Representations & Warranties appetite is for transactions where the target company is domiciled in the United States or Canada, and where U.S. or Canadian law applies.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 100 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed September 11, 2019). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

