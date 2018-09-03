Log in
Royal Australian Mint : - Upcoming Releases --

09/03/2018 | 04:42am CEST

The Mint is pleased to announce, that as a result of customer feedback, a new section has been added the Mint's publications each month. This new section lists the exciting new releases available the following month, allowing our loyal customers advance notice of future releases of our unique and sought-after products. This information will also be published on the Mint's social media channels.

Releases for October 2018

2018 $5 Fine Silver Triangular AC/DC Coloured Nickel Plated Proof Coin
$130.00 RRP

2018 50c Uncirculated Coloured AC/DC Coin
$15.00 RRP

2019 $1 Silver Proof Coin - Kangaroo at Sunset
$60.00 RRP

Please note: Products listed in this section will NOT be available for pre-purchase.
Products and prices are subject to change without notice and may not appear here due to commercial reasons.

Disclaimer

Royal Australian Mint published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 02:41:01 UTC
