Royal Australian Navy : A hat trick of awards

10/12/2019 | 09:11pm EDT

It is not every day your hard work is recognised with an award, but imagine Warrant Officer Communications Manager Bill Welman's surprise when he received three awards at once.

Warrant Officer Welman though he was attending morning tea in honour of the Commander Defence Strategic Communications, Brigadier Murray Thompson's annual visit to the Defence Communications Station Perth, located in HMAS Stirling.

'The first people I saw when I walked in were my wife Jen with my son Liam and I knew something was up,' Warrant Officer Welman said.

Warrant Officer Welman has been the Operations Officer and Divisional Officer within the high tempo Defence Communications Station Perth.

His role is responsible for the operational management of the station and the provision of communications support across all Australian Defence Force operations and exercises.

Brigadier Thompson presented Warrant Officer Welman with the Commendation Defence Support Services Silver Level while Army Warrant Officer John Wilson read the citation.

'I am grateful to Bill and the whole team, your work is exemplary and mission critical to sustain the fleet and deployed operations 24 hours a day, every day of the year,' Brigadier Thompson said.

Commander Defence Strategic Communications Chief Information Officer Group, Brigadier Murray Thompson, CSC presents Warrant Officer William James Welman from Defence Communication Station Perth a Commendation Defence Support Services Silver Level Award at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia.

This next presentation was by Officer in Charge Defence Communications Station Perth, Lieutenant Commander Arthur Jagiello who presented Warrant Officer Welman with an iPad from the Director Navy Recruiting Retention and transition, as recognition for his support as a growth and retention champion.

The Executive Officer HMAS Stirling, Commander Larry Menon made the final presentation to Warrant Officer Welman, his Command Warrant Officer Tier Bravo Badge, for his next posting as the Command Warrant Officer in HMAS Supply.

After a quick hug for his wife and son, Warrant Officer Welman said, 'This is all quite embarrassing, it was a team effort from all the staff, you gave me all the ideas, I just sent them through'.

Disclaimer

Royal Australian Navy published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 01:10:11 UTC
