Royal Australian Navy : Directorate of Navy Culture celebrates first anniversary

A year of optimising Navy's culture was marked on the first day of April, when the Directorate of Navy Culture celebrated its first anniversary.

The directorate was formed a year ago through the merging of the Directorate Navy Leadership Culture Development and NEXT Generation Navy.

Since then, it has expanded to include Navy's Diversity and Inclusion team and provides valuable assistance to the Navy Women's Strategic Advisor.

Director, Navy Culture, Captain Paul Moggach, CSC, RAN, welcomes participants to the Navy Emerging Leaders Forum held at Esplanade By Rydges in Fremantle, WA, November 2019.

Reflecting on the significant achievements over the past 12 months, Director of Navy Culture, Captain Paul Moggach said he had been impressed by the effort and dedication of his team.

'I am very impressed with the team's incredible dedication to Navy People, particularly those serving at the waterfront and our determination to optimise Navy's culture,' Captain Moggach said.

DNC's role is to optimise Navy's culture and it does this primarily through the overarching NEXT Generation Navy (NGN) program and the development of Navy's leaders.

Permanent Navy and Navy Reserve NGN program team members produce and deliver a range of products which benefit Navy culture, including leader development workshops; emerging leaders forums, leadership coaching, team culture development, diversity and inclusion, research projects and women's development programs.

Marking DNC's first anniversary, Captain Moggach asked the team to take pride in what they had achieved so far and continue to prepare for the poignant part DNC will play in the continued growth and adaptability of the Navy.

'I ask the team to reflect on our achievements to date and remember that our work has never been more needed than it is right now,' Captain Moggach said.

'Our vision is out to 2035. The command teams and Senior Sailors of the early 2030s are already serving and we must set them up for success.'

As Navy adapts to a virtual and potentially isolated workforce, Captain Moggach said it was critical to reiterate that the Chief of Navy's first priority was the health and wellbeing of Navy people and their families.

'Now more than ever it is imperative to remember it is not only about what Navy people do, but how we do it that matters,' Captain Moggach said.

'The NGN program's five Culture pillars - Value our People, Develop Leaders who Value their Teams, Enhance Resilience, Instil a Sense of Purpose, and Drive to Professional Mastery - will guide Navy's culture throughout this period.'

To assist with this guidance, a dedicated NGN Divisional Support Program is being developed around a theme of Physically Distant, Professionally and Socially Connected.

An initial range of support guides and tools have been delivered through ForceNet and other delivery vehicles. These and more products will continue to evolve and be delivered during the coming months.